January 7, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Spy Highlights

Remembering WC Professor and Writer Bob Day (1941-2022)

by

The Spy heard the sad news that former Washington College professor and nationally known author Robert Day passed away in his native state of Kansas this morning.

Bob Day had been the driving force behind Washington College’s highly-regarded literary programs in the 1970s and 1980s, bringing to the Eastern Shore some of the most distinguished writers of the era, including Allen Ginsberg, Katherine Anne Porter, William Stafford, Toni Morrison, Joseph Brodsky, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Anthony Burgess, Edward Albee, poet Billy Collins and William Kennedy.

The Spy staff will be preparing a more expansive tribute to Bob over the next few days. In the meantime, we thought our readers would enjoy our interview with him from 2010 when he talked to us about his life of teaching and writing.

Letters to Editor

  1. After I graduated from Washington College, I spent 25 years as a newspaper reporter and editor and led a team that won a Pulitzer, followed by 10 years at CNN. Now I’m working on my fourth book. Bob Day had something to do with that and I find myself hugely disappointed that I never saw him again to thank him. As his Spangler Tukle might say… Day did a “bang up job.”

    Reply

  3. Best teacher I ever had. He’d push a pile of contemporary poetry books across the table on Monday afternoon and say, “See you Friday.”

    Reply

