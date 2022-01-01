<--
January 1, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Double Rainbow over Oxford by Peter Pacheco

Still water and two arcs of heavenly light remind us of God’s covenant with Noah and all living creatures: “Never again will there be a great flood to destroy the earth.” “Double Rainbow over Oxford” by Dr. Peter Pacheco.

