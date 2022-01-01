Chesapeake Lens: Double Rainbow over Oxford by Peter Pacheco

Still water and two arcs of heavenly light remind us of God’s covenant with Noah and all living creatures: “Never again will there be a great flood to destroy the earth.” “Double Rainbow over Oxford” by Dr. Peter Pacheco.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.