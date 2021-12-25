Chesapeake Lens: Pale Morning in Queenstown by Lisa Scaggs December 25, 2021 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment Winter is the pale season, but bare tree limbs, diffused light, and geese on the wing make a warm and merry Christmas etching. “Pale Morning in Queenstown” by Lisa Scaggs.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.