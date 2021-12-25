<--
December 26, 2021

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Pale Morning in Queenstown by Lisa Scaggs

Winter is the pale season, but bare tree limbs, diffused light, and geese on the wing make a warm and merry Christmas etching. “Pale Morning in Queenstown” by Lisa Scaggs.

