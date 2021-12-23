WKHS Holds Successful Fall Fundraiser

Kent County High School’s radio station held its annual fall radiothon last month to help raise money for its studios.

The WKHS fall fundraiser ran the week of Nov. 15-19, with special guests from the local community dropping in every day to talk with Kent County High School students on air.

Chris Singleton, a Kent County High School alum, has served as WKHS station manager for nearly 15years. Ken Collins joined him five years ago as the station’s fund manager.

In that time, the two have worked to help raise money for studio renovations and upgrades, an ongoing process for the high school station that has a signal strength transmitting 60 miles out from Worton.

“To maintain our existing coverage, the radio station is in need of a new transmitter to replace the current model, which has reached its full life expectancy,” Singleton said. “We depend on community financial support to fund these types of projects that may not be possible otherwise.”

While serving as a springboard for students interested in learning broadcasting, WKHS also provides an opportunity for community members to volunteer as evening radio show hosts.

In addition, 90.5 also broadcasts WXPN radio out of the University of Pennsylvania when students and community volunteers are not on the air.

“We couldn’t ask for a better support partner than WXPN. For years they have provided on-air content that blends perfectly with WKHS,” Collins said.

Learn more about Kent County High School’s radio station — on the air since 1974 — at wkhsradio.org.