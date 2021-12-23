ShoreRivers Welcomes and Thanks Board Leadership

ShoreRivers is pleased to announce three new members of its Governing Board: Katherine Wiacek, Rosemary Ramsey Granillo, and Nancy Cordes. As a grassroots nonprofit organization, the hard work and support of board members is imperative to the organization’s efforts for healthier rivers on the Eastern Shore. These welcome additions will fill openings as ShoreRivers founding board members Peter Welling, Anna Wolgast, and Trey Hill conclude their terms at the end of this year. ShoreRivers extends deep gratitude for the wise counsel, encouragement, and vision of these exceptional community members.

Wiacek is a managing director at Hines real estate company in Washington, DC, and is a second-generation board member. She enjoys spending time at her family home on Harris Creek in the Choptank River watershed.

Granillo is the director of the Kent County Local Management Board and a Chestertown resident. Like Wiacek, she too is a second-generation board member, succeeding her mother Marcy Dunn Ramsey, former chair of the Chester River Association.

Cordes is the chief White House correspondent for CBS News, and has a home on the Wye River. A long-time Eastern Shore enthusiast, Cordes hosted the 2021 State of the Rivers event online for ShoreRivers this past May.

These three voices will bring new expertise and connections to ShoreRivers, strengthening the organization’s robust science-based advocacy, restoration, and education efforts.

At the turn of the year, ShoreRivers will welcome the new executive board leadership of Dan Hayes (Chair), William Anderson (Vice Chair), Scott Budden (Treasurer), Meta Boyd (Secretary), and Brennan Starkey(at-large member). Starkey, president of Starkey Farms Company in Galena, has ably led the organization as its Chair for the past four years. In November, at his final board meeting as chair, Starkey reflected on his service with the comment, “ShoreRivers is strong and I leave it in good hands. What more could I want?”

In addition to the Governing Board, ShoreRivers appreciates open dialogue with dedicated community member volunteers through its four Watershed Advisory Boards. Find out more about ShoreRivers’ leaders at shorerivers.org/leadership.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org