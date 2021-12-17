Reflections on Waterfowl: A Chat with Margaret Enloe-North

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Margaret Enloe-North has been successfully running the Waterfowl Festival for the past six years, so when it was announced that she was resigning, the Spy wanted to talk to her about her time on the job, the changes, challenges, and her future plans. Being in charge of an Eastern Shore tradition is not a task to be taken for granted.

Although preliminary data are still being gathered, under her leadership this year, the Festival has seen one of the best art sales they’ve had in the last six years. And the estimate is upwards of 15,000 people in attendance. Despite this achievement, Enloe-North knew the time was right to move on. She’s opening up The Firebird Coaching & Consulting business for women in leadership positions. “My whole career has been about balance in some fashion. I love the holistic approach to conservation. I don’t think you can take communities out of the conservation picture. We all have to be part of it, which is why the Waterfowl Festival is perfect in that it combines both. So I’m very much into a holistic approach, and I want to bring that balance to coaching into other people’s lives through my new business.”

Whatever she does next, Enloe-North will always be remembered as an integral part of an institution, one she feels great pride in having been a part of.

Val Cavalheri is a recent transplant to the Eastern Shore, having lived in Northern Virginia for the past 20 years. She’s been a writer, editor and professional photographer for various publications, including the Washington Post.