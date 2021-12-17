<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Taking the town’s temperature” might be an apt metaphor these days for checking in with Chestertown Mayor David Foster with The Spy’s ongoing mayoral update series.

While some topics are ongoing—Covid, the County/Town tax differential—others like the $4.2 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund have risen to the top of the town’s agenda with the formation of a task force of ward residents and councilmembers.

Foster is optimistic about the town’s recent building boom, an influx of new residents, and the town’s budget after the onslaught of Covid-19 that negatively impacted many communities but remains cautious about how the ARPA funds are used. Using the funds for infrastructure, he says, will free future debt obligations: less maintenance on updated infrastructure, less expense during future municipal financial cycles.

