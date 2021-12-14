Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s Showcase of Spring Courses

Get ready for Spring and the Joy of Learning by attending the WC-All SHOWCASE on Tuesday, January 11, at 4pm in the Gibson Center for the Arts at Washington College. Spring 2022 Session 1 will take place January 30-March 11. Session 2 will take place March 20-April 29. As always, the courses will cover a broad range of topics that appeal to a diverse audience. The always popular “Sunday at the Movies” will continue. Other areas of interest include history, science, ecology, art, music, politics, philosophy, genealogy, and health.

The Showcase will provide the opportunity to hear directly from the instructors about what to expect from their courses. Learn about upcoming special events, including excursions and plans for the Learn at Lunch series.

Enjoy mingling with old friends and new over light refreshments as well as the opportunity to chat with the instructors. You may then register for courses that interest you in person or register online at https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php.

No registration for the Showcase is necessary. If you have questions call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221. And please remember to wear your masks.