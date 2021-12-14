KCHS Students Inducted into National Honor Society

Two seniors and seven juniors officially joined Kent County High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society Wednesday evening, Dec. 8.

Family and friends joined KCHS faculty, Kent County Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members for the induction ceremony held in the high school’s auditorium.

This year’s inductees are seniors Parker Dalrymple and Ashlyn Rodriguez and juniors Brandon Cannon, Madison Gagalski, Isabella Hickman, Nellie Rhodes, Thomas Stecklair, McKenna Sweetman and Brayden Wallace.

The nine inductees join the 34 current students who are already members of the E. Clarke Fontaine Chapter of the National Honor Society.

At the Dec. 8 ceremony, KCHS Principal Kris Hemstetter congratulated the students and told them induction into the National Honor Society is a beginning, not an end.

“You are all well on your way to making a wonderful contribution to our world and are well on your way to leaving a legacy that will carry on for future generations of Kent County High School students,” Hemstetter said.“Congratulations to you again and please continue to make your school proud, your teachers proud, your families proud and, most importantly, yourself proud.”

After this year’s inductees received their pins and signed the register, all members joined in reciting the National Honor Society Pledge.

National Honor Society members must meet standards for scholarship, service, character and leadership and maintain a 3.0 grade point average.

The primary service events held by the E. Clarke Fontaine Chapter at KCHS are fall and spring blood drives and road cleanups.

KCHS math teachers Justin Jenkins and Lauren Shaw serve as chapter advisors.