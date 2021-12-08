Recycle Those Batteries, Bottlecaps and #5s

In keeping with the season, The Chestertown Environmental Committee is offering you the opportunity to give back to the planet, and the community. Instead of tossing those items that the town and county do not currently accept: plastic bottlecaps, batteries and yogurt cups, bring them to Chestertown on Saturdays during Farmers’ Market.

The bottlecaps will be made into colorful benches. The batteries will be sent to a facility where they separate paper, plastics, and metal; and the iron will be recovered. The #5 cups will be used to make new recycled material products.

Drop Off Location: 357 High Street, Chestertown

Hours: 9 am – Noon

What you can recycle: All plastic bottlecaps

AA, AAA, C & D Batteries – NO rechargeable

#5 plastic cups that will nest, yogurt, hummus, (number is on bottom)

This program is sponsored by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and friends of the community. For more information, and to assist in sponsoring, visit the committee’s page on the Town of Chestertown website:

https://townofchestertown.com/government/committees/environment/environmental-committee/