MENU

Sections

More

December 2, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Point of View Letters to Editor

Letter to Editor: Hard to Complaint at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

by Leave a Comment

Share
I went to Chester River Hospital Center for an appointment today. The woman at the check-in desk was wearing a mask below her nose. Either she didn’t know how to wear it properly and the hospital failed to teach her, or she was violating a rule that the hospital was failing to enforce. And this was the first person that every visitor to the hospital is required to interact with.
It certainly doesn’t instill confidence in the operation of Chester River Hospital Center. The hospital does have a “contact us” link on its web page. I wrote this criticism there. The “send” failed to function. And so it goes.
John Lang
Kingstown

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

-->