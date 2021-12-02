Letter to Editor: Hard to Complaint at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

I went to Chester River Hospital Center for an appointment today. The woman at the check-in desk was wearing a mask below her nose. Either she didn’t know how to wear it properly and the hospital failed to teach her, or she was violating a rule that the hospital was failing to enforce. And this was the first person that every visitor to the hospital is required to interact with.

It certainly doesn’t instill confidence in the operation of Chester River Hospital Center. The hospital does have a “contact us” link on its web page. I wrote this criticism there. The “send” failed to function. And so it goes.

John Lang

Kingstown