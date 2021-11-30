Annual Artisan Show Opens at The Artists’ Gallery on December 3rd

On First Friday, December 3rd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the creative, handcrafted jewelry and crafts from their collection of artists along the Eastern Shore and beyond. Among the items featured in the gallery will be pit fired vases and glazed mugs by Randy Estabrook and hand carved wooden spoons and iron pieces by local artist, Dorsey Westcott. Additional crafts for sale will be carved wood and stainless steel tea strainers, wooden cheese boards, wrought iron candlestick holders by Sekoya, a variety of ceramic plates and bowls by Pete Gibson, and blown glass vases and oil lamps by Nichibei. The ever popular, colorful ceramic coasters by Dock 6 Pottery will be available, as well as wooden sushi boards and chopsticks inset with river rocks and/or turquoise, elegant Black Aluminum Serveware by Artifaqt, handcrafted leather handbags by Adirondack Designs and porcelain night lights beautifully carved with intricate designs.

The Artists’ Gallery will also showcase enamel jewelry by Papazian Design, turquoise necklaces and silver gemstone earrings by Roseannette Cooper, Art Glass earrings, and jewelry by Silva Wear. In addition, the gallery will feature the strikingly handcrafted sterling silver jewelry by Michelle Armitano, Sea Glass Earrings, Smash & Grab Jewelry by Carol Casey and Jewelry by Nature’s Creations consisting of earrings, pins and necklaces made by natural leaf impressions.

The public is invited to visit the Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception of their Annual Artisan Show on First Friday, December 3rd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments. The Annual Artisan Show will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the months of December and January. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland and open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.