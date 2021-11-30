Lara Wilson Honored as Outstanding Rural Health Advocate

Lara Wilson, Director of Rural Health Care Transformation for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, was recently honored by the Maryland Rural Health Association as recipient of the organization’s 2021 Outstanding Rural Health Advocate Award.
“Lara Wilson is a key member of our Rural Health Care Transformation team. We are delighted that she has earned this well-deserved recognition for her excellence in advancing rural health care in Maryland and particularly in the region served by Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” said Ken Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer, UM Shore Regional Health. “We congratulate her for this exceptional accomplishment and look forward to her continued success.”
The Outstanding Rural Health Advocate Award is presented to an individual who has contributed extensive time, commitment and dedication making an identifiable difference in rural communities, demonstrating outstanding efforts and leadership in advocating and influencing policies/programs that impact the health and well-being of rural citizens.
Specific award criteria include:
- Developed/grown community awareness on rural health issues
- Inspired others to understand the significance rural health care plays in the community
- Demonstrated his/her commitment to rural health through grassroots efforts and/or policy changes
- Positive innovations impacting the community
- Shares her/his knowledge of and passion for advocating health
Wilson joined UM SRH in April 2021 after serving six years as executive director of the Maryland Rural Health Association, based in Centreville. In that capacity, with the goal of improving the health of Maryland’s rural communities, Wilson provided leadership and advocacy, program and strategic planning, financial management and personnel management, communications and marketing, and membership development and services.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
