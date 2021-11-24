Earth Data Expands Technical Staff

Earth Data, Inc., which provides field-oriented hydrogeological and environmental consulting services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announces the appointment of two new employees: Benjamin Gemballa, Project Geologist, and Kayla Warhola, Staff Geologist.

Gemballa of Apollo, PA, recently completed his Master of Science degree in Seismology at the University of Memphis, where he was also a Graduate Research Assistant. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in geology at Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. His work experience has included work on the Proline Pipeline in Irwin, PA. He was the Memphis Chapter President of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and coordinated lectures from faculty and professors in the geosciences from around the world.

Warhola of Baltimore recently completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the California University of Pennsylvania. Her work experience includes being a Geotechnical Engineering Technician at Geo-Technology Associates in Laurel, MD. She has been a member of the Pittsburgh Geological Society and Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists.

“We are thrilled to have these two employees join our team at such an important time in the company’s history. Earth Data’s team is a dynamic group of qualified water resource engineers, hydrogeologists, geologists, soil scientists, GIS/LiDAR specialists, licensed well drillers, and field technicians,” comments Mark Williams, President of Earth Data, Inc.

Earth Data, Inc. was recently awarded the biggest contract in its 47-year history when it was selected by the Hampton Roads Sanitation District as lead consultant for its Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT®) managed aquifer recharge and monitoring well services project. The project is expected to last 10 to 12 years and is thought to be one of the largest drilling projects in the United States

For 47 years, Earth Data, Inc. has been providing field-oriented water resources and geospatial consulting services using high-tech tools to collect, analyze, manage, and distribute data in sophisticated ways. For further information, visit earthdatainc.com.