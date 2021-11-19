Annual Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic Raises Over $38,000

Benedictine was excited to hold its popular Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Classic on November 8 after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. This year’s golf classic raised over $38,000 to help fund the Benedictine school and adult day and residential programs which serve developmentally disabled children and adults ages 5-70+.

“I was so impressed with the generosity of our sponsors and golfers,” commented Caroline Bauerle, the new Director of Development. “Their support will assure that Benedictine can continue to help the children and adults we serve achieve their greatest potential. Funds will also help with the regulations and challenges Benedictine faced by the Covid 19 pandemic.”

The event began with check in at 10AM, followed by a putting contest at 11:15AM and a shotgun start at 11:30AM. Golfers enjoyed passed appetizers and light fare during the awards ceremony announcing the year’s winners. This year’s champions were “Team Special Olympics” which included father and daughter Frank and Kendall McCauley, along with Billy Ulevich and Will Montague.

Benedictine would like to thank all of their generous sponsors – PNC Bank, Insurance Solutions, Inc., Marasun Roofing, Patriot Cruises, The Hegarty Family, The Amato and DeGeorge Families, John and Pat Krieger, The Collamore Family and The Hoffman Family.

The Benedictine Charity Golf Classic was held at the Talbot Country Club. Founded in 1910, the Club sits on 194-acres along the waterfront in Easton. Designed by Ed Ault, the 18-hole championship course has ten par 4’s, four par 5’s and four par 3’s, providing a challenge for all skill levels.

For more information, including how to support Benedictine’s community and mission, please visit www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine: Benedictine began with a classroom of 17 children with Down syndrome more than 60 years ago. Our program has grown into one of the most comprehensive providers of services in Maryland for more than 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from throughout Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, and for the more than 80 adults ages 22 to 70+ who live in group homes. Guided by our core values of Hospitality, Dignity of Work and Compassionate Caring, our mission is to help each individual reach their greatest potential. Our values and mission are rooted in our founding by the Sisters of St. Benedict. Today, Benedictine is a non-sectarian organization, but we continue to honor and celebrate these values.