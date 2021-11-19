WC Prepares to Face Tufts in the Sweet 16 Round of Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament

In what continues to be a record-setting season, the Washington College Men’s Soccer team (15-4-1, Centennial Conference Champions) advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III tournament and will face Tufts (#7) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 on Bello Field in Medford, Mass. This marks the first meeting for these two teams. The complete bracket can be found here.

The team will depart from in front of Cain Athletic Center at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Friday 11/19, after a brief send-off from the campus community. Coaches and players will be available for media interviews from 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Historic Season

The Shoremen are making just their second NCAA Tournament appearance, and the first since 1973. Washington, who has won seven straight matches, are in the Sweet 16 for the first time ever. The two tournament victories last weekend – defeating St. Lawrence 2-0 in the opening round, followed by another 2-0 win over Montclair State — were the first NCAA Tournament victories in the program’s history, which dates back to 1946.

Washington College is part of the Centennial Conference, and also claimed the school’s first-ever conference championship earlier this month by defeating Gettysburg College. The Centennial Conference champion earns an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

The Shoremen have not lost since a 1-0 result at Johns Hopkins on October 9th. The team is unbeaten over its last eight outings and the 15 victories are another program high. In addition, Washington is 5-3 when facing a top-20 team this season.

With only 16 teams remaining, Washington College is the only Centennial Conference school and the only Maryland school still in the hunt. The team has adopted “Why Not Us” as their motto.

About Head Coach Roy Dunshee

Roy Dunshee was named the 11th head coach in Washington College men’s soccer history in April 2012 and has a ten-year career-record of 73-73-10. In Dunshee’s first season as the Shoremen’s head coach, he guided them to their best overall record since 2007 and best conference record since 2008. In his second season, the Shoremen went 8-8-1, their best mark since 2003. Dunshee’s fourth season, 2015, saw the Shoremen post their best record in 12 years. Year five of the Dunshee era was a breakthrough as the Shoremen qualified for the Centennial Conference Tournament for the first time, winning the first-round game, and posting a 10-7-2 record, their best in 16 years. The program is in the midst of their finest season ever with 15 victories, their first Centennial title, and first two NCAA victories.