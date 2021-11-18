Riverarts Holiday Show And Sale is On Starting Today

RiverArts is so pleased to announce that this year’s Holiday Show and Sale is truly better than ever. The opening will take place this Thursday, November 18. With over 800 one-of-a-kind items created by 44 artists and artisans, there is just the right gift for all on your holiday list including yourself. As items are purchased, more replace them so it is worth stopping by through December 31.

While many of our most popular artists and artisans are returning with their work this year, there are also many new participants. Many items are utilitarian while being beautifully designed and made. Others are just simply beautiful works of art that will bring a festive atmosphere to your home for the holidays and/or beauty to be enjoyed throughout the year. Styles range from folk to traditional to abstract to downright whimsical. And most are under $100!

Holidays are more festive with wall décor. In addition to traditional wreaths there are decorative wall hangings that are cleverly designed. Presents are that much more special when they come with note cards designed by local artists.

Fiber works include knitted sweaters, hats, gloves and socks. There are scarves, some knitted and woven ones whiles others are hand-painted silks. There are large quilts for hanging and smaller ones for decorative purposes. Utilitarian sewn items show a great deal of attention to design and detail.

This year’s pottery is truly special. The designs, techniques and glazes mean there is something for every décor. Wood work includes trays, butcher blocks and sculptures. Always popular are the small wooden, painted replicas of identifiable Kent County places. Fine art includes paintings, hand-pulled prints, and photography. And there’s jewelry for every occasion. New this year are charming constructions made of vintage tins and decorative items that will bring smiles to visitors’ faces. There is even a tiffany style lamp.

Do start your holiday shopping at Chestertown RiverArts in the breezeway. Shopping hours have been extended to make shopping easier while also leaving time to take in a local restaurant.

Opening: November 18 11-7

First Friday: December 3 11-7

Xmas Eve and New Year’s Eve : 11-3.

Thursdays and Fridays 11-6

Saturdays 9-5

Sundays 11- 4

Please note that for everyone’s safety masks are required. But we guarantee that won’t take away from the festive atmosphere. We look forward to greeting you. Happy holidays!