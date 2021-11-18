Mid-Atlantic Symphony to Share Holiday Joy With Festive Performances

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra continues its tradition of sharing seasonal cheer when it presents its popular Holiday Joy program, with acclaimed French soprano Norah Amsellem as guest soloist.

“Holiday Joy affords us the opportunity to celebrate the season with orchestral and vocal works representing a variety of cultures and traditions, reminding us of the diversity of society and demonstrating the power of music to bring us together,” said Music Director Julien Benichou. “We are delighted to be joined by the talented Norah Amsellem, who has performed leading roles with major opera companies in the United States and in Europe.”

Featuring a selection of seasonal favorites, the festive program will be presented on December 3 at 7 PM at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD; on December 4 at 7 PM at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes, DE; and on December 5 at 3 PM at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, MD.

The December 4 performance is sponsored by the Gallo Gives Foundation, the charitable arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage with offices in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach. The Foundation is funded by agents and staff, who contribute a portion of their commission, which is then matched by Gallo Realty. The mission of the Foundation is to support local charitable organizations in need, and to enhance the presence of the arts in Sussex County, DE.

Tickets for the Holiday Joy program are $50, and may be purchased in advance at www.midatlanticsymphony.org or by calling 888-846-8600. Tickets also are available at the door.

To ensure the safety of its audience members and musicians, the Orchestra requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone entering venues. Some venues also may require that masks be worn.

Norah Amsellem began her musical studies at age 5 in her native Paris, later continuing her education in the U.S. at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ, and with Lorraine Nubar at The Juilliard School.

A winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and member of the Met’s Lindemann Young Artist Program, Ms. Amsellem made her official debut with the company in October 1995 as Micaela in Carmen. She has performed at the Met more than 30 times in roles including Liù in Turandot and Gilda in Rigoletto.

Ms. Amsellem also has performed at La Scala in Milan, and with the San Francisco Opera, London’s Royal Opera, the Vienna State Opera, the Munich State Opera and the Berlin State Opera, among others. She has recorded for labels including Decca and Telarc.

For additional information about the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and the Holiday Joy program, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.