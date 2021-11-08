Adkins Mystery Monday: What Did We Find on a Branch?

Happy Mystery Monday! We found this on a branch by Nancy’s Meadow Loop, do you know what it is?

Taxodium distichum). There are only a couple deciduous conifer species here in Maryland (the other being tamarack/eastern larch). Bald cypress are known for their unique "knees," which help with gas exchange and stability. These trees are at their northernmost range in Maryland's southern coastal plain and can live up to 600 years!

