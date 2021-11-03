Estate Treasures Fashion Show Raises Over $14,500 for Compass

Compass’ Estate Treasures hosted their 25th Fashion Show at Prospect Bay Country Club, raising more than $14,500 for hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. More than 160 women and men came out in support of Compass, to experience the fun and fashion offered by Estate Treasures. A pop-up boutique was arranged with some of their upscale offerings, as well as the themed pieces worn by the models available for purchase after the show. DJ Steve Moody and host Mandy Leager kept the crowd entertained. This year’s models were community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers. and administrative volunteers.

Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop at 17 Kent Towne Center, is an operating unit of Compass. The shop has been raising money for Compass for over 30 years. It features gently worn or carefully used donated treasures. All proceeds from the store help offset unfunded hospice care, supportive care, and grief support.

Estate Treasures depends on volunteers to manage shop operations, staff retail shifts, and plan events that benefit Compass. As an Estate Treasures volunteer, you can expect to build friendships and experience pride in knowing that you are a part of the Compass team. A typical volunteer includes one four-hour shift every other week. Morning and afternoon shifts are available, Tuesday through Friday, the store is open from 10 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Compass, please contact Robyn Affron at raffon@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4112.