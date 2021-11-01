Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Turns Brown and Drops Needles?

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy November! Do you know what native deciduous conifer turns brown in the fall and drops its needles in the winter? Don’t worry, they grow beautiful fresh needles in the spring!

Last week we asked you about the stripe-backed moth caterpillar, Arogalea cristifasciella. This unique caterpillar will metamorphose into a small black and white moth. The caterpillars are found April to October and specialize on a variety of oak species. As the caterpillars go from their first instar to their last, their coloration becomes more pronounced. In their final instar, their head capsule turns a coppery color.

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.