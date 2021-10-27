Sacred Heart Parish to Change Dates for Mass and Office Location while New Roof and HVAC are Installed

Chestertown, October 26, 2021: According to Mary Jo Frohlich, Business Manager for Sacred Heart Parish, work to replace a new roof and HVAC system at 508 High Street, Chestertown will begin on November 1, 2021. The new revised schedule is as follows: Sacred Heart Church will be closed from November 1st through November 26th. During this time, the parish office will be moved to the hall in Chestertown and all weekend Masses will be celebrated at St. John Roman Catholic Church, Main and Catholic Avenues, Rock Hall. The Mass schedule will remain the same with a 4PM Mass on Saturday and an 8AM Mass and 10AM Mass on Sunday.

Weekday Masses (Monday through Thursday 8:30 AM) will be celebrated in Sacred Heart parish hall in Chestertown.

The parking lot at 508 High Street will be closed and unavailable for parking during this time.

Sacred Heart Parish was founded in 1876; St. John the Evangelist Church in Rock Hall was founded in 1890 as a mission of Sacred Heart as it remains to this day.