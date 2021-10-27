Gunston Bull & Oyster Roast Raises $100K for Annual Fund

The Gunston School welcomed nearly 300 guests to their waterfront campus on Saturday, October 23 for their signature fundraising event, the Bull & Oyster Roast, raising nearly $100,000 for the Heron Annual Fund. Guests enjoyed delicious food provided by Bayside Catering, beer and wine, plus a rye whiskey tasting bar.

Comedian and master of ceremonies Brett Walkow kept the audience laughing as they bid on more than 70 silent and live auction items that ranged from an array of fantastic vacations, golf outings, professional photography sessions, original artwork, a day cruise on a luxurious Fountaine Pajot MY6 Motor Yacht, charter fishing trips, a Paul Reed Smith guitar and more.

The evening also featured a wine pull and cash raffle with five winners — four winners walked away with $250 each and the fifth winner got to choose between $1,500 cash or the option to have the number one live auction item pick.

About halfway through the live auction, Head of School John Lewis “Stopped the Auction,” and asked patrons to raise their paddles to support professional development for faculty and staff, and they happily obliged, pledging close to $20,000.

Lewis shared, “After a hiatus where on-campus community gatherings have been rare, the combination of a festive, in-person social event with a successful fundraising outcome is what we were hoping for. Our team did a great job of putting together a fun and joyful evening.”

“A huge thank you goes to our volunteers and members of the Gunston Parents’ Association,” said Event Director Lynda Scull. “From helping with decorations to securing auction items and volunteering to prepare and work the night of the event, parent involvement is crucial to the success of our events.”

The event had 39 sponsors and included:

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.