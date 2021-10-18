Spy Report: Get Ready for Hemingway’s to Become Libbey’s

Most of the Mid-Shore has known that place for years since it’s one of the more logical places to meet Western Shore friends and family where the burden of travel can be shared equally, and also include a first-rate waterfront view.

It turns out Hemingway’s has been purchased by two Mid-Shore folks: Walt Petrie and Tim McGrath. They have a new restaurant name, a new look, and aspirations for higher quality food along with service and a stronger reputation.

Construction begins this week downstairs, with the restaurant slated to close by the end of the year for its remake, and the opening is planned for spring of 2022.

Always a place with a spectacular view, even a multimillion-dollar renewal a decade ago did not deliver as strong a dining experience as some hoped for over recent years. This new venture, while exciting, also brings the retirement of a well-known name. It looks like sometime next year, whether traveling by car or boat into the beautiful new marina, we’ll be greeted by Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen + Cocktails.

Our spy will be back after the opening for sure!