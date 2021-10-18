Adkins Mystery Monday: What has a Characteristic “Button” on Rear End

Happy Mystery Monday! This caterpillar was crossing one of our paths by the goats. Do you know what it is? Hint: it has a characteristic “button” on top of its rear end, which indicates it is at least half way through its life as a caterpillar.

Last week we asked you about the sundew (Drosera capillaris)! There are many species of sundews, but only two have been observed in Caroline County, Drosera capillaris and Drosera intermedia. Sundews are carnivorous plants that are found in bog environments. These plants still get energy from the sun through photosynthesis, but they also rely on trapping insects and other arthropods and digesting them for supplemental nutrients.

