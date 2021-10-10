Health Expo Here October 14

HomePorts, Inc., in partnership with the Kent County Health Department and Kent County Parks and Recreation, invites everyone to the annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 14, from 8am to 12pm at Kent County Community Center in Worton. Co-sponsors include Amerigroup, Allstate Building Co., Heron Point of Chestertown, Peoples Bank of Kent County, The Dixon Group, Kent County Commission on Aging, Living at Home Health Services, Rebuilding Together of Kent County, Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, Shore United Bank, Town of Chestertown, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Eastern Shore Tents and Events, and WCTR.

This year’s Expo, “Accessing Good Heath” is free, open to the public, and is one of the largest held in this area. The event will highlight over 30 community resources offering the latest health, wellness, and safety information. People of all ages will have an opportunity to benefit from this event. It’s the perfect place to find answers to health questions and learn more about services available in our community. Exhibit tables will be staffed by professionals offering a wide variety of information and expertise. Attendees will come away with practical information, and will be better prepared to manage their own health and their family’s health.

Flu shots and initial COVID vaccines will be given by Chester River Pharmacy. Local vision specialists will check eye health.

As a local nonprofit organization serving the aging population in Kent County, HomePorts understands the importance of health care, preventive medicine, and playing an active role in the community. Kent County strives to be a “community for a lifetime.” The aging population depends on a community that maintains positive health and well-being. Having ready access to preventive health screenings, wellness programs and current information on health issues is critical for all ages.

For more information, call 443-480-0940, email info@homeports.org or visit www.homeports.org.