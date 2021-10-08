Secondary School Event at The Country School

The Country School hosted a Secondary School Night on October 5, 2021 in its Field House. The event drew admission representatives from 19 independent day and boarding schools along the east coast, as well as Easton’s very own Saints Peter & Paul High School and Easton High School.

Representatives met students and their families to get to know each other and determine how their priorities, interests, and values could align and make for a great high school experience. The lineup included:

Blair Academy

Boys’ Latin School of Baltimore

Christchurch School

Easton High School

Episcopal High School

Ethel Walker School

Garrison Forest School

George School

Gunston School

Hill School

Key School

McDonogh School

Mercersburg Academy

The Peddie School

St. Andrew’s School

St. James School

St. Timothy’s School

Saints Peter and Paul

Westminster School

Woodberry Forest School

Wye River Upper School

Secondary school counseling has been a consistent part of the Upper School experience at TCS so that students and their parents are aware of the many options available to them for high school. The school also recently hired a dedicated high school counselor, long-time Country School teacher Katie Hertelendy, to assist families with this important decision.

“We very much enjoyed welcoming and hosting these school representatives on the Country School campus,” said Jean Brune, Interim Head of School. “Our students are well positioned to take advantage of the strong academics, enrichment, and overall experiences offered by these top schools.”