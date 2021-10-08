Secondary School Event at The Country School

The Country School hosted a Secondary School Night on October 5, 2021 in its Field House. The event drew admission representatives from 19 independent day and boarding schools along the east coast, as well as Easton’s very own Saints Peter & Paul High School and Easton High School.
Representatives met students and their families to get to know each other and determine how their priorities, interests, and values could align and make for a great high school experience. The lineup included:
Blair Academy
Boys’ Latin School of Baltimore
Christchurch School
Easton High School
Episcopal High School
Ethel Walker School
Garrison Forest School
George School
Gunston School
Hill School
Key School
McDonogh School
Mercersburg Academy
The Peddie School
St. Andrew’s School
St. James School
St. Timothy’s School
Saints Peter and Paul
Westminster School
Woodberry Forest School
Wye River Upper School
Secondary school counseling has been a consistent part of the Upper School experience at TCS so that students and their parents are aware of the many options available to them for high school. The school also recently hired a dedicated high school counselor, long-time Country School teacher Katie Hertelendy, to assist families with this important decision.
“We very much enjoyed welcoming and hosting these school representatives on the Country School campus,” said Jean Brune, Interim Head of School. “Our students are well positioned to take advantage of the strong academics, enrichment, and overall experiences offered by these top schools.”
