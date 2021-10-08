Choptank Health Announces New Federalsburg Health Center Planned

Choptank Community Health System has recently announced plans are underway for a new Federalsburg health center to open in 2024. Choptank Health has purchased land on Hayman Avenue for its new 15- to 20,000-square foot facility, and architectural plans are in progress.

“Our residents deserve the best access to quality care,” said Choptank Community Health CEO Sara Rich. “We have long outgrown our original facility in Federalsburg, and are eager to see patients for medical and dental care in our new state-of-the-art health center.”

An $829K one-time capital improvement grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration has been received as initial funding towards the facility. The HRSA funding supports construction, expansion, alteration, renovation, and other capital improvements to modify, enhance, and expand health care infrastructure.

“Meeting Marylanders’ health care needs regardless of where they live is one of our top priorities. The new Federalsburg health center will help Choptank Community Health System continue to provide quality health care to folks in Caroline County. I’m glad we were able to provide federal funding to support this project, and we will continue working to invest in health care resources across our state,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“Choptank Community Health is a great example of Maryland’s leaders in innovation and discovery,” said U. S. Senator Ben Cardin. “This funding will support the infrastructure needed to help Marylander’s with expanded health care services on the Eastern Shore.”

Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury is charged with the new facilities’ design. The new Federalsburg facility will include expanded spaces for dental and medical services, more parking, and space for Choptank Health’s residency programs and behavioral health services for patients.

GMB serves local, national, and international clients with a team of more than 90 professionals working from a network of Mid-Atlantic region offices. The firm was founded in 1960, with local architectural projects including the Onley, Eastville, and Atlantic Community Health Centers in Virginia; the Denton Health Center and Caroline County EMS Facility in Denton, Md.; and the Salisbury University Center for Entrepreneurship in Salisbury, Md.

“We’re grateful to be a trusted advisor to Choptank Community Health,” says GMB President and Managing Member James H. Willey, Jr., P.E. “This is very purposeful and meaningful work as we collaborate with the Choptank Health team to provide an exceptional immersive designed facility that meets the health care needs of Federalsburg area residents.”

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at choptankhealth.org.