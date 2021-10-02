Spy Report: Ten Days / 60 Films

The Chesapeake Film Festival launched its 14th year with a clear message: the future of the environment surrounding us along the Chesapeake Bay depends on…..wait for it….beavers!

The world premiere of Water’s Way: Thinking Like a Watershed offered a beautiful look into a profound approach to protecting nature and it all revolves around the beaver. The story is compelling and the insightful producers of the film shown at the Avalon to begin a 10-day run of 60 films sat on stage for questions after the program.

If you live near the Chesapeake Bay (or even if you don’t) you really want to watch this film. If you missed the opening of the Chesapeake Film Festival, you can view it online . In fact, one of the wonderful parts of this local Film Festival is that the films are offered online from October 3rd through the 10th. And, the virtual festival is free thanks to the support of sponsors and donors.