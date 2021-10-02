Chesapeake Lens: Rounding the Mark by Craig Fuller

“Sailing and photography are two of my passions. Whether I’m racing or taking photographs, the key is to be at the right place at the right time. On this September day on the Choptank, all of the boats were returning to Annapolis from Oxford. By far the closest and most colorful competitors that morning were two of the Naval Academy boats: NA22 Integrity and NA24 Gallant. They stayed almost perfectly matched and rounded the first mark just in front of me.” “Rounding the Mark” by Craig Fuller, Easton, Maryland.