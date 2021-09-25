WC-ALL’s October “Learn at Lunch”

If you are interested in the environment, equestrian activities and/or photography, the October 12th Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning presentation is a must. Jim Graham will speak to “The Equestrian Life and the Land – a Photographic Essay”.

Mr. Graham will provide a stunning visual presentation of the many facets of the equestrian world, particularly in Maryland and nearby Delaware and Pennsylvania. He will focus on equestrian activities and the symbiotic relationship between the participants and the land. Supporters of equestrian events have long been strong financial benefactors in the effort to preserve open spaces and the environment we all share.

Jim Graham, a graduate of Washington College, is a commercial and editorial photographer based in Centreville, DE. He works internationally as an editorial, commercial, wedding and fine art photographer. His first book, Bound to the Country; 30 Years of photographing Mr. Stewart’s Cheshire foxhounds, was recently published. He has been named Southern Photographer of the Year and been nominated for a Pulitzer prize. He has won Best New Photograph of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists as well as many other honors.

Mr. Graham has taught photojournalism and many other aspects of photography at Cecil College, The University of Delaware, Moore College of Art and Design, Widener University, and the Maine Media Workshop. His photographs have been shown in East Coast galleries as well as at Washington College.

A buffet lunch at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club will begin at noon, followed by the presentation. Contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 with any questions. The cost to WC-ALL members is $20; $25 for non-members. Please make checks payable to WC-ALL and send to: WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. Payment MUST accompany reservation. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, October 7. As with all WC-ALL events, masking is required in indoor spaces.