National Voter Registration Day Is September 28

The League of Women Voters of Kent County encourages citizens who are not yet registered to vote to do so. National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 28, created and promoted with a view to increasing citizen participation in local and state elections across the country.

“Off-year” elections are a chance for voters to elect men and women who will have immediate impacts on their daily lives. Chestertown town elections will be held on November 2, 2021, to choose a mayor and town council member for both the first and third wards. Residents must be registered on or before October 1. U.S. Senate and House of Representatives elections, the Maryland gubernatorial election, and other important races take place in 2022.

Register Now online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov or in person at the Kent County Board of Elections, 135 Dixon Drive, Chestertown, Phone: 410-778-0038 or 800-222-8683. Hours are 8:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, residents will also be able to register at the Farmers Market on September 25th. The League of Women Voters will have a table with information and registration materials.

The League of Women Voters of Kent County Maryland (LWVKCMD) is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of national, state, and local public policy through education and advocacy. The League does not support or endorse any candidates.