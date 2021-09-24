Enel Green Power to Present Environmental Screenings at Chesapeake Film Festival

Enel Green Power, a developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy projects in North America, is presenting a selection of environmental films at the 14th annual Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF), beginning Friday, October 1, at the historic Avalon Theatre in Easton. The hybrid festival will continue online with free virtual film offerings from Oct 3-10 available on the festival’s website.

Enel Green Power operates 60 renewable power plants in the US and Canada powered by wind, solar and geothermal energy and is exploring the development of new utility-scale solar projects in the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“Enel Green Power is proud to support the Chesapeake Film Festival and the dedicated storytellers who are turning their lenses to environmental issues in the Eastern Shore and beyond,” said Gerald Juliani, development manager at Enel Green Power, “Renewable energy is the key to a decarbonized future that reduces pollution and mitigates the effects of climate change, both of which are serious threats to the natural world around us. As we pursue new solar development in Maryland, we’re thrilled to sponsor this important cultural institution and look forward to a long-term partnership with communities around the Chesapeake Bay.”

Environmental film screenings for this year’s festival include the world premiere of Water’s Way, an environmental feature film produced by local filmmakers Sandy Cannon-Brown, Dave Harp and Tom Horton. The film will debut at the Avalon Theatre on Friday, October 1, and be followed with a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

Other environmental film offerings presented by Enel will include The Heat Is On: Driving Climate Action for People and Nature, a short film produced by the World Wildlife Fund, and Farmscape Ecology, a short film focused on the evolution of farming that explores the essential question of “How do we produce food and still maintain a livelihood for farmers, while respecting the needs of other organisms with which we share the land?”

Made in Maryland films are also a major focus of the CFF, and include Power of the Paddle, the story of Chris Hopkinson’s quest to draw attention to the effects of decades of pollution and overfishing on the Chesapeake Bay, and Crisis on the Half Shell, a tale of hope about the efforts of marine biologists and advocates to restore the oyster populations of the Bay.

More information about the Chesapeake Film Festival is available at www.ChesapeakeFilmFestival.com.

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 60 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.7 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy. https://www.enelgreenpower.com/countries/north-america/united-states