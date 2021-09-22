Seeing the New Watershed Through Hegland Glass

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the great things about living in an art-centric community is discovering art outside the studio or gallery and part of the community landscape itself.

Look no farther than the entrance to the new Watershed Restaurant on High Street where David and Patti Hegland have designed dual panels to set the perfect aesthetic tone for the establishment. The Watershed’s main entrance is on the side of the building.

Framed by black structural steel, each of the two columns is a set of conjoined panels comprising thousands of intricately cut and fused pieces of colored glass appearing as swaying underwater reeds. The slightest ambient light ignites the design as a perfect invitation for what awaits inside.

Dave Hegland says the project represented a unique engineering challenge since the glass composition will be exposed to the elements and that every protective measure—application and sealant—had to be engineered to protect them.

For a decade the Heglands have been creating their award-winning glass compositions in their studio at 315 High Street, #103.

“We invite everyone to come by to see how we create these—it’s an interesting process,” Patti says,

The Spy recently talked with Patti and David Hegland about their project.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more about Hegland Glass, please go here.