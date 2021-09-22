Details Set for this Saturday’s Easton Airport Day

The details are set and the Easton Airport community is ready to kick off the 12th annual Easton Airport Day, sponsored by Scott & Tracy Wagner, this Saturday, September 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free community event will offer the entire family an opportunity to visit the local airfield and see what flying is all about.

Rare and unique aircraft and military planes will be on display throughout the event. Aircraft expected to attend include the World Word II C-47, Placid Lassie, which dropped paratroopers in France on D-Day in 1944. Socata Epsilons and Beechcraft Mentors will participate in the greatest numbers this year accompanied by North American T-6s, Russian Yak-52s, and Chinese Nanchang CJ-6s. The Maryland Air National Guard will have an A-10 Thunderbolt on display along with the Maryland State Police Helicopter, Trooper 6.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on the airport’s Terminal Ramp. Members of the Easton VFW will present and display our nation’s colors. Talbot County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class John Coleman will perform the National Anthem.

The Terminal Ramp will host static aircraft displays with great photo-ops, first responders, military displays, non-profit organizations, and the Aviation Career Education (ACE) Tent, sponsored by Sundance, Kitchen, Bath & Exteriors.

The ACE Tent will provide guests an opportunity to learn about aviation from industry experts. Civil Air Patrol, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Aviation Youth Mentorship Program, Chesapeake Sport Pilot, Maryland Air, and Trident Aircraft will all participate. The tent will also serve as the central hub for event information and Easton Airport Day merchandise.

Fly Aloft Aerial Photography and Biplane Rides will raffle a ride in their 1942 Stearman biplane, also on display near the ACE Tent. The first 500 people to visit the ACE Tent, snap a picture, and post it to social media with #EastonAirport will get a free chicken sandwich voucher from Chick-fil-A Easton.

Easton Police will demonstrate their Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Unit around 11 a.m. on the Terminal Ramp. The unit is comprised of newly acquired Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and the licensed officers that operate them.

The Warbird Ramp will be open 10:30-11:45 a.m. for up-close looks at the aircraft participating in formation flying. Warbird pilots will jump in their cockpits at noon for engines start and takeoff. They will spend an hour practicing formation flying with multiple passes over the skies of Easton.

The world-famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest, sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality, will delight the crowd around 1 p.m. As the Warbird pilots return to the airport, they skillfully attempt to hit the bed of a pickup truck with a rubber chicken. Pilots look forward to this challenge every year. Some have even custom designed their own “chicken launchers” for their aircraft.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the Classic & Unique Car Display, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the Easton Airport Terminal. Classic cars, hot rods, and unique vehicles of all types, models, and years will be on display during the event. Local food vendors will be onsite providing lunch, sweets, drinks, and tasty treats for sale. There is no ATM at Easton Airport, so please bring cash.

“The weather is going to be fantastic and we have an awesome event planned,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “We have made some changes this year to accommodate more guests and provide all of our visitors a great day at the airport.”

The event is free to attend and there is no fee for parking. Attendants will be onsite to help event guests find appropriate parking spaces on airport property and handing out event maps with schedules. Additional handicapped parking will be provided near the terminal.

Be prepared for long treks, displays and activities are located all over the airport grounds. Appropriate outerwear and apparel is suggested, family fun is expected.

A full schedule of activities, event map, and more details are available online now at www.eastonairportday.com. Follow Easton Airport on Facebook and Instagram @EastonAirport for event information and live updates.

About Easton Airport Day: Easton Airport Day is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Proceeds from donors and sponsors support the cost of the event with remaining funds supporting Aviation Career Education (ACE) Programs. These programs provide students the opportunity to explore careers in the aerospace industry, and provide resources and support to aid their vocational pursuit.