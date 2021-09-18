Awards Announcement for the 14th Annual Chesapeake Film Festival

This year, The Chesapeake Film Festival will have a LIVE festival on October 1-2 at the Avalon Theatre featuring an opening night of environmental filmmaking followed by a night of narrative newcomers. Tickets for these films are available by going to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

Starting Sunday, October 3 through Sunday, October 10, the Chesapeake Film Festival will host a VIRTUAL screening of 48 films at NO CHARGE. We ask that you consider a contribution to offset our expenses.

We’re very excited to announce this year’s Award Winners for our VIRTUAL festival:

Best Animated Film: Dumpling Dash — Directed by Lisa Cui

Best Comedy: The Yawndemic — Directed by Jean Pierre

Best Documentary Feature: Sky So Blue, Directed by Michael J. Finnegan, David L. Trapasso Jr.

Best Drama: Mickey Hardaway — Directed by Marcellus Cox

Best Cinematography: Chicago: America’s Hidden War — Directed by Daylight Supreme

Best Emerging Filmmaker: James Sampsel — If I Tell Them

Best Environmental Feature: Laws of the Lizard — Directed by Neil Losin, Nathan Dappen

Best Environmental Short: Hidden Wild — Directed by Neil Losin, Nathan Dappen

Best International Film: The Wound — Directed by Sahar Nourmonavar

Best Made In Maryland Film: Our Story: Lifetime Wells — Directed by Rob Simmons

Best Performance — Actor: Theo Adams IV, Tyndall Typewriters

Best Short Film: Pooch Sitter — Directed by Monda Raquel Webb

Best Sound Editing: Heroes’ Honeymoon – Directed by Rich West

Best Screenplay: Harold Jackson, III, Liam White

Best Editing: The Heat is On — Directed by Kelley Ashford and Irene Magafan

Best Director: The Tower Road Bus — Directed by Michael Streissguth

Best Thriller: Sleep Tight — Directed by Michael Seabolt

Jury’s Prize: RUMBLE: The Indians who Rocked the World — Directed by Catherine Bainbridge, Alfonso Maiorana

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, Enel Green Powers, Doug Powers, The Nature Conservancy, Maryland Film Office, Choptank Electric, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration, and The Ravenal Foundation. Funding has also been provided to the Chesapeake Film Festival from Maryland Humanities and The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

For further information contact: Nancy Tabor, Executive Director, nancy.tabor@icloud.com, (443) 955-9144. To purchase tickets to our LIVE festival or see our trailers for our VIRTUAL festival, go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com.