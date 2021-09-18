For All Seasons Makes Appointments to Leadership Roles

For All Seasons welcomes three new employees to fill leadership positions within the organization. Courtney Calloway, LCSW-C, was appointed Assistant Clinical Director; Doug Mayorga was appointed as Human Resources Manager; and Emily Moody, LCSW-C, was appointed as Associate Clinical Director.

“We are so excited to welcome these new team members. The agency is undergoing significant growth and we look forward to the energy, expertise, and experience each of these staff brings to the For All Seasons team,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO.

Calloway of Easton has experience in both the mental health and medical social work fields, training extensively in working with clients of all ages from a trauma-focused approach. Most recently, she worked as a Renal Social Worker for Regional Point Social Work and DaVita Dialysis Inc. She has training in a variety of treatment modalities, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), and Expressive therapies (art, movement, mindfulness, and play). Previously, she was a therapist with For All Seasons focusing on both school-based and adult therapy. She has completed a Master of Social Work and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at Salisbury University and an Associate of Arts in liberal arts from Chesapeake College.

She comments, “I had maintained connections with everyone when I left For All Seasons. I came back to the agency because of the team and the reputation the agency has in the community.”

Mayorga of Easton was previously the Human Resources Specialist & Wellness Coordinator at Choptank Transport where he managed employee relations and records in multiple regional office locations, assisted with fundraising and philanthropic events, and helped to redesign the company’s plan benefits package. He also established an all-encompassing wellness initiative for the company, focusing on the physical, emotional, and financial wellness of employees. Before working in Human Resources, he had several management positions, handling hiring, training, and team building in the retail industry. Mayorga is also owner and CEO of Talls Home Baked where he designs, bakes, and decorates custom home-baked delicacies. He attended Chesapeake College. His volunteer work has included CASA of Caroline County, The Salvation Army, Talbot Hospice, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Talbot Humane Society, Caroline County Humane Society, Baywater Animal Rescue, Preston Elementary School, Denton Elementary School, Federalsburg Elementary School, and Junior Achievement.

“Being a part of the For All Seasons team, to me, means being a part of something bigger than myself. For me, being a resource for the employees and being able to provide support and guidance is what gets me out of bed every morning. My desire to help people is what drew me to this agency. Beth Anne and I have had many conversations around the need for a human resources representative, and I am here to answer that call,” says Mayorga.

Moody of Easton worked most recently as a Family Liaison at Easton Elementary School through the Talbot County Public Schools and as a therapist at Peace of Mind Mental Health Services in Easton. She also worked for almost ten years in a large community mental health agency. Through these positions, she gained experience treating children, adults, and adolescents in mental health, addictions and trauma. She also worked with families to connect them to community resources, coordinating with local mental health agencies and other services. She is certified as an ACEs Master Presenter, providing training on Adverse Childhood Experiences, and as a Mindfulness Teacher through Mindful Schools. She also is co-founder and co-coordinator of the CarePacks program, providing meals to vulnerable students when school is not in session. Moody has completed a Master of Social Work from The Catholic University of America, National Catholic School of Social Service, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Boston College. In 2020, she received both the J. Sam Meek Unsung Hero Award from the Talbot County Public Schools and the J. McKenney Willis Jr. Award from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation for her work with to CarePacks of Talbot County.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization with such a passionate commitment to meeting the mental health needs of this community. It’s an honor to become part of this talented team, and I look forward to expanding conversations about treatment, recovery, and hope with the clients and community we serve,” Moody states.

For All Seasons provides the highest level of mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across the Mid-Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy and 24-hour crisis hotlines. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.