We have a winner: Votes are in for Wilmer Park Playground

822 people recently cast their votes for a new Wilmer Park playground. By a margin of 210, the Burke design won.The Playground Design Committee will present the results of the vote to the Town Council on Monday, September 20.

Of the 203 comments, these stood out to the Playground Design Committee:

“Although the first is very cute the other is the better choice with so many more options of things to do at the park.”

“Both playgrounds need handicap friendly swings.”

(13 had concerns that neither design is inclusive enough)

“Add benches for parent/or another adult to sit.” (6)

“A fence around the playground area would be a high priority since it is so close to the water and busy road.” (3)

“All around amazing! I wanna be little again so I can play on it. This is great, I’m so thankful this is happening for the kids.”

“Both are creative. Happy to see this addition to our town.”

For a 3-dimensional view of the voter’s choice, go here.