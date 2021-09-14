The strength of our community and our country can be measured by the extent of volunteerism. On Saturday, Sep. 11, leaders from 37 local organizations demonstrated Kent County’s strength.

Among the numerous people who helped make the fair a success were Bill Ingersoll, Chestertown Town Manager; Mayor David Foster and the Town Council; and Sgt. Lozar of the Chestertown Police Department who helped block off part of High Street at the last moment. We would also like to thank our sponsors: the Rotary and Chestertown Lions Clubs, the Chamber of Commerce, Commission on Aging, People’s Bank, the Kent County United Way, WC-ALL, and Washington College.

Lastly, we thank all those on the steering committee who contributed their time to making the fair a success. For more information, email kentcountyvolunteers@gmail.com. We are strong and, with your help, are getting stronger!

Muriel Cole, Sue Kenyon, David White and the Kent County Volunteer Fair Committee

