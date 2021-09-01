Calling All Kent County Volunteers: A Chat with David White

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Volunteerism is a critical element to sustaining a healthy community and with 40-50 organizations in Kent County, David White and friends decided to invite them to a Volunteer Fair to be held during the Saturday Market in Chestertown on September 11.

The Fair will offer an opportunity for each organization representative to showcase volunteer possibilities.

The sign-up deadline is Friday, September 3 and the only requirement is that organizations must be non-political or have an religious affiliation. A pamphlet with each group’s information will be made available to the public.

White, a retired academic who found his way to the Eastern Shore out of a love “sailing, brick sidewalks, and crab” also became quickly involved with community organizations. He chaired the WC-ALL program for several years and is currently the Commodore of the Chester River Yacht Club.

White feels that especially after a year of pandemic related shutdowns, newly arrived neighbors and others having an interest in giving back to the community might find a one-stop display a great way to participate in Kent County life.

Expressing his surprise at the wide spectrum of volunteer opportunities, White says that there’s ample opportunity for almost any interest from the Humane Society to Rotary, Lions and Bayside HOYAS. There’s even a rabbit rescue group he says.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. To add your organization to the Volunteer Fair, email kentcountyvolunteers@gmail.com.