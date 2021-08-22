WC-ALL’s September Learn at Lunch

Alfred Sikes will offer his latest insights on what America’s political future may look like in the coming months and years at WC-ALL’s Learn At Lunch, Wednesday, September 15. His discussion on today’s political climate is based on his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow.

Sikes served as the head of the National Telecommunications Commission under Ronald Reagan and chaired the FCC under George W.H. Bush. Following his government service in Washington he joined the Hearst Corporation to establish a digital business group which concentrated on emerging business models. He currently serves on boards of organizations that concentrate on education, the arts, and the environment. He founded the Reading Excellence and Discovery Foundation that has helped thousands of children attain grade level reading skills. But perhaps he is best known locally for his commentary in The Spy.

A buffet lunch will be served at noon followed by the presentation at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. Members’ fees are $20. Non-members are $25. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, September 9.

For more information and to make a reservation contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221 and mail a check made out to WC-ALL to 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620.