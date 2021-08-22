Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama

Through October 4, 2021

First Friday Reception: August 6, 2021, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama features works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Martin Puryear, and Howardena Pindell, and explores the meditative dimension of the creative process. The works in the exhibition reveal the artistic predicament of deeply considering the nature and form of a chosen subject and re-articulating the subject in a transformative way. Much like the artist, the viewer is invited to first observe closely, then consider the wider context of each work, following the formal and stylistic threads the artists offer in their respective visual languages. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama offers comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.

Recent Photography Acquisitions and Highlights from the Permanent Collection presents new and exciting additions of photographic works to the Museum’s Permanent Collection, alongside existing masterworks from the vault. Including prints by artists Ansel Adams, Aaron Siskind, Berenice Abbott, William Eggleston, John Gossage, Lisette Model, Eadweard Muybridge, Robert Rauschenberg and others, the selection offers an introduction to creative, historical and methodological motifs in 19th and 20th-century photography, celebrating the artists’ diverse thematic inquiries through the medium and their technical virtuosity.

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIP

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Date: September 26, 2019

Few artists have shaped the contemporary artistic landscape like Jasper Johns. With a body of work spanning seventy years, and a roster of iconic images that have imprinted themselves on the public’s consciousness, Johns at ninety is still creating extraordinary artworks. This vast, unprecedented retrospective— simultaneously staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York—features a stunning array of the artist’s most celebrated paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints as well as many lesser-known and recent works.

ADULT CLASSES

Camaraderie and Critique

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com

Eight weeks: September 2, 16, October 7, 21,

November 4, 18, December 2 and 16

Thursdays, 5–6 p.m.

Zoom

Basic Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Six Weeks: September 15 –October 20 and

November 10–December 15

Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Introduction to Pastel Workshop

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Two-Day Workshop: September 11 and 12

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Weekend Workshop: Landscapes in the Tonalist Tradition

Instructor: Meg Walsh

megwalshart@gmail.com megwalsh.com

Two-Day Workshop: September 18 and 19

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Basic Drawing: The Fundamentals

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Six weeks: September 28–November 2

Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Portrait Drawing in Charcoal

Instructor: Bradford Ross

brad@bradfordross.com

Four weeks: September 16–October 7

Thursdays, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Beyond Pencil and Brush – Enriching Your Toolbox

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

sherylartist@gmail.com

Three-Day Workshop: September 22–23 and

October 19–21

Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Fundamentals of Photography: Part 1: Tame Your Camera

Instructor: Sahm Doherty-Sefton

Three Weeks: September 23, 30, October 7

Thursday evenings, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Workshop: Oil Painting 101 – Back to Painting Basics

Instructor: Bernard Dellario

bernie.dellario@gmail.com

Three-Day Workshop: September 17, 18 and 19

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Watercolor Workshop: Painting Glass

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

maggiipaints1@yahoo.com

Two-Day Workshop: September 29 and 30

Wednesday and Thursday, 1–3 p.m.

Pastel Painting – Value and Color

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Five weeks: September 29–October 27

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturdays en Plein Air!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com

Monthly: The last Saturday of each month, April through October, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE to members of the Museum. No registration required.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Home School Classes

Early Fall Session:

Fridays, September 10 – October 22

(Note that there is no class on October 15)

1:00–2:30 p.m.

Late Fall Session:

Fridays, October 29 – December 17

(Note that there are no classes on November 12 or 26)

1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

The Museum offers art classes for home-schooled children, ages 6 and up. Classes focus on fine art techniques and materials. A variety of media will be explored and students will have the opportunity to visit the Museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.

Family Art Days

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

For Children Ages 6+ And Their Families

Saturday, September 18, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Stop by the Museum to create a variety of projects inspired by the artwork on view and Latin American crafts.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.