Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama
Through October 4, 2021
First Friday Reception: August 6, 2021, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama features works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Martin Puryear, and Howardena Pindell, and explores the meditative dimension of the creative process. The works in the exhibition reveal the artistic predicament of deeply considering the nature and form of a chosen subject and re-articulating the subject in a transformative way. Much like the artist, the viewer is invited to first observe closely, then consider the wider context of each work, following the formal and stylistic threads the artists offer in their respective visual languages. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama offers comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.
Recent Photography Acquisitions and Highlights from the Permanent Collection presents new and exciting additions of photographic works to the Museum’s Permanent Collection, alongside existing masterworks from the vault. Including prints by artists Ansel Adams, Aaron Siskind, Berenice Abbott, William Eggleston, John Gossage, Lisette Model, Eadweard Muybridge, Robert Rauschenberg and others, the selection offers an introduction to creative, historical and methodological motifs in 19th and 20th-century photography, celebrating the artists’ diverse thematic inquiries through the medium and their technical virtuosity.
ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIP
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Date: September 26, 2019
Few artists have shaped the contemporary artistic landscape like Jasper Johns. With a body of work spanning seventy years, and a roster of iconic images that have imprinted themselves on the public’s consciousness, Johns at ninety is still creating extraordinary artworks. This vast, unprecedented retrospective— simultaneously staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York—features a stunning array of the artist’s most celebrated paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints as well as many lesser-known and recent works.
ADULT CLASSES
Camaraderie and Critique
Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com
Eight weeks: September 2, 16, October 7, 21,
November 4, 18, December 2 and 16
Thursdays, 5–6 p.m.
Zoom
Basic Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell
Six Weeks: September 15 –October 20 and
November 10–December 15
Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Introduction to Pastel Workshop
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
Two-Day Workshop: September 11 and 12
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Weekend Workshop: Landscapes in the Tonalist Tradition
Instructor: Meg Walsh
megwalshart@gmail.com megwalsh.com
Two-Day Workshop: September 18 and 19
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Basic Drawing: The Fundamentals
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
Six weeks: September 28–November 2
Tuesdays: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Portrait Drawing in Charcoal
Instructor: Bradford Ross
brad@bradfordross.com
Four weeks: September 16–October 7
Thursdays, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Beyond Pencil and Brush – Enriching Your Toolbox
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
sherylartist@gmail.com
Three-Day Workshop: September 22–23 and
October 19–21
Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Fundamentals of Photography: Part 1: Tame Your Camera
Instructor: Sahm Doherty-Sefton
Three Weeks: September 23, 30, October 7
Thursday evenings, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Workshop: Oil Painting 101 – Back to Painting Basics
Instructor: Bernard Dellario
bernie.dellario@gmail.com
Three-Day Workshop: September 17, 18 and 19
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Watercolor Workshop: Painting Glass
Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty
maggiipaints1@yahoo.com
Two-Day Workshop: September 29 and 30
Wednesday and Thursday, 1–3 p.m.
Pastel Painting – Value and Color
Instructor: Katie Cassidy
wkmcgarry@verizon.net
Five weeks: September 29–October 27
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Saturdays en Plein Air!
Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com
Monthly: The last Saturday of each month, April through October, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
FREE to members of the Museum. No registration required.
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Home School Classes
Early Fall Session:
Fridays, September 10 – October 22
(Note that there is no class on October 15)
1:00–2:30 p.m.
Late Fall Session:
Fridays, October 29 – December 17
(Note that there are no classes on November 12 or 26)
1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
The Museum offers art classes for home-schooled children, ages 6 and up. Classes focus on fine art techniques and materials. A variety of media will be explored and students will have the opportunity to visit the Museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.
Family Art Days
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH
For Children Ages 6+ And Their Families
Saturday, September 18, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Stop by the Museum to create a variety of projects inspired by the artwork on view and Latin American crafts.
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Voice Lessons
Instructor: Georgiann Gibson
Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
