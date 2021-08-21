Getting Ahead Program Enters its Fifth Year

“Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’- By World,” a collaborative program of the Talbot County Department of Social Services (TCDSS) and Talbot Family Network (TFN), enters its fifth year with new community sessions starting September 29 and running through November 12 at the Easton Family YMCA. The free program allows participants to explore the impact that poverty and low wages have and what it takes to move from just getting by, to getting ahead and realizing the future that they really want.

Individuals can sign up on their own or be referred by one of the program’s community partners, like Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Mid-Shore Fresh Start Program, Inc., the Talbot County Department of Social Services, or the Talbot County Detention Center.

Participants take part in a 13-week workshop, meeting two hours a week in small groups where they have problem-solving discussions and investigations. Weekly stipends are offered to participants in the program.

Photo: L-R: Allayne DeShields, FIA Supervisor, Talbot County Department of Social Services; Mary Robey, “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” Work Support Specialist; Tonya Pritchett, Facilitator; Fran Doran, Facilitator and Director of Operations, Talbot Interfaith Shelter; and Juana Blue, Assistant Director of the Family Investment Administration at the Talbot County Department of Social Services. Absent from the photo are participants Tammy Mura of Federalsburg and Heather Errickson of Preston.

“The class really helped during the isolation of COVID and allowed us all to share openly. A friend recommended the class. I wanted to learn about budgeting and I got a lot more than that – it was very informative,” comments Tammy Mura of Federalsburg who is now a peer specialist at the ARC of Hope.

“Most of us are living paycheck to paycheck. I have six people living in my house and it’s a struggle. The class taught me how to cut out unnecessary expenses. I now have the tools to work toward my plan.”

Another participant, Heather Errickson of Preston, adds, “It was nice to be able to talk to other people. From our own experiences, we shared the resources that each of us knew about. I am disabled and have four children. I learned to determine the difference between wants and needs.”

Mary Robey, Workforce Support Specialist and Getting Ahead Facilitator, states, “I enjoyed learning about the lives of the participants as we did the class virtually last year. Seeing them in their homes added another dimension to their lives as we interacted with the whole family during the session.”

There were 33 participants in the 2020-2021 virtual classes. Robey reported that other participants said they discovered things about their habits that needed to change to “get ahead.” Some of the participants even worked virtually with Robey after the program on budgeting and resume writing skills.

Participants take part in a 13-week workshop, meeting two hours a week in small groups where they have problem-solving discussions and investigations. Weekly stipends, childcare, dinner, and transportation assistance are offered to participants in the program.

The “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’- By World” program meets in person at the Easton Family YMCA in Easton at 202 Peachblossom Road in Easton from 6 to 8 p.m. Persons interested in participating in this program or individuals or organizations wishing to refer individuals to the program should contact Mary Robey, Special Support Specialist, at 410-770-5185 or email mary.robey@maryland.gov. Pre-registration for the course is required.