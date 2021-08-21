Women & Girls Fund 9-Hole Golf Tournament

Women golfers—from beginners to veterans—are invited to enjoy lunch and play in a 9-Hole Tournament at the Women & Girls Fund’s Annual Golf Day at the Talbot Country Club on Tuesday, September 21. If you’ve been wanting to try the game of golf but don’t know where to begin or if you’re a frequent golfer looking for another opportunity to get out there, this is the event for you!

“We are thrilled to bring back our annual tournament this September after a year off during the pandemic. The tournament will proceed rain or shine and in accordance with Talbot Country Club’s Covid-19 protocols,” said Allie Prell, Women & Girls Fund board member and avid golfer.

Proceeds from the popular event will support the Women & Girls Fund’s annual grant program. Since 2003, the Fund’s grants have totaled more than $767,000 in support of programs at 102 local non-profit organizations. Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations whose programs serve women, girls, and families in the five Mid-Shore counties.

“Our Golf Day is a really fun way to support the Women & Girls Fund,” said Alice Ryan, Women & Girls Fund founder and event chair. “Now in its tenth year, the tournament has become a wonderful event thanks to the generosity of Marc Kimminau, Head Golf Professional at Talbot Country Club, and his staff, the great field of women, and our great sponsors. It’s exciting to see so many old and new faces every year!”

This year’s tournament is on its way to being a huge success with the popular morning Skills Clinic already sold out and thanks to a record-breaking number of business sponsors. Special thanks to the Station Sponsors: Bluepoint Hospitality; BSC Group; Christine Dayton Architect; Dock Street Foundation; Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, Alice Ryan; Shore United Bank; Sullivan Spa and Surgery; The Gunston School; Tred Avon Family Wealth; Sandra Vince; and Wye Financial Group.

After the 11:30am lunch, players will break into foursomes for a 9-hole scramble tournament, which is fun for golfers of all levels because everyone has a chance to play and contribute to the team’s cumulative low score. In a scramble, golfers hit a tee shot and continue playing from their foursome’s “best ball” position all the way to the green.

“Women love this event because it works as well for new golfers as it does for really good players,” said Beth Spurry, former Women & Girls Fund board president. “And the best part is that the sponsors and players all know they’re helping us improve lives for the Mid-Shore’s women and girls, and that means we’re building stronger communities. It’s the best win-win golf day I can imagine.”

The fee for lunch and 9 holes of golf, including golf cart, is $100. Space is limited and registration closes on September 14th, so be sure to register soon! For further information and to sign up, call 410-770-8347, e-mail info@womenandgirlsfund.org, or go to www.womenandgirlsfund.org.