Compass Hosting Patient Volunteer Training in September

Compass will be offering their three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. This will be their third and last training session for 2021.

The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 10, 17, and 24. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Registration is required and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to Compass patients and their loved ones in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much-needed break to tend to other responsibilities.” said Robyn Affron, volunteer manager at Compass. “Occasionally our patients need some gardening or laundry done, or a quick errand run. Our volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.”

Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communications techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.

For over 35 years, volunteers have remained at the heart of the Compass program. Compass relies on more than 300 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways including patient care, veteran-to-veteran support, administrative assistance, community education and outreach, assistance with Camp New Dawn, and licensed professionals who wish to donate their time and skills. Currently, Compass is also currently seeking volunteers for Estate Treasures, their upscale retail shop whose proceeds help cover uncompensated patient care. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass.

To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass, contact Robyn Affron at 443-262-4112 or raffron@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.