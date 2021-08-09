Save The Date For The Volunteer Fair

An extensive Kent County Volunteer Fair will be held on Saturday, Sep. 11, from 9am-12, adjacent to the Chestertown Farmers Market on High Street in Chestertown in the vicinity of the Garfield Theater.

An impressive number of local non-profit service groups meet countless health, educational, social and cultural needs in greater Kent County. The event is to create an opportunity for these community organizations that use volunteers to display their service to the public in order to inform and attract new volunteers.

Initial sponsors include the United Way of Kent County, the Rotary Club, Kent County Chamber of Commerce, the Chestertown Lions Club , and the Town of Chestertown.

Organizations that do not have a political or religious affiliation are welcome to participate. Groups must bring their own tables and chairs. Please register by September 1 by sending an email to kentcountyvolunteers@gmail.com with name, address, contact name, and email address.

Photo Caption: Several dozen tables presenting volunteer opportunities will be set up adjacent to the Farmers Market on Saturday, Sep. 11.