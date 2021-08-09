MENU

August 9, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: We are Seeing a lot of these Fruit Lately…

Happy Mystery Monday! We are seeing a lot of these fruits this week. What tree do they belong to?
Last week, we highlighted the luna moth! The picture was a closeup of the antennae, which can help you determine whether it is male or female. Males tend to have feathery antennae and females have more slender and fuzzy antennae. Luna moths are very distinct with their minty green wings, which can be anywhere from 4 to 7 inches wide! They rely on many native plants as their host plant, including walnuts, persimmons, sweet gums, and hickories.
