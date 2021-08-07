MENU

August 7, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens

Chesapeake Lens: Bottlenose Dolphins by Susan Hale

Although there have been reports of Bottlenose Dolphins in the Chesapeake Bay since the early 1800s, they have remained an elusive species in our waters. But this year, sightings have significantly increased generating excitement and curiosity from residents, environmentalists, and scientists alike. This pair was photographed in East Bay at the mouth of the Miles River.

“Bottlenose Dolphins” by Susan Hale

