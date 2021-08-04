F3 Tech Expands its Advisory Resources

F3 Tech, an agriculture innovation accelerator program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is pleased to announce the addition of three industry experts to join its advisory team: Flor Andres, BillMcComas and Andrew Rose.

Andres and McComas will join Chris Hlubb and SamZappas to advise five companies from the agriculture and energy storage sectors participating in the F3 Tech 2021 Accelerator Program and Rose will help expand the CyberAg initiative which F3 launched in May 2020.

“There is tremendous excitement around our accelerator program this year,” said F3 Tech Program Director Chris Hlubb. “We received a record number of applications from highly innovative companies. We believe that this year’s portfolio could be our most successful thus far with the help of our new advisors.”

Flor Andresis a global finance and accounting executive with extensive experience in accounting at public and private companies. Andres, who previously worked as CFO at KIK Custom Products and VP of Finance and Global Integration at Stanley Black & Decker, will be an asset for energy storage companies and those preparing for contract negotiations and strategic fundraising.

Bill McComas is a partner at Bowie & Jensen and a member of the transactional and technology law departments. A former software engineer and leading technology attorney, he will lend his expertise to help companies develop commercial technology contracting strategies.

Andrew Rose brings almost two decades of experience in the professional services, banking, agriculture/food and finance sectors. He has spoken on a wide variety of topics ranging from the Future of Food and Agriculture to Business Development Mastery for CPAs.He is deeply involved in the non-profit community and was an organizer for the TEDx-Baltimore events. Rose also helped found the GIVE Program, a leadership program in Maryland for rising professionals.

To learn more about the F3 Tech, please visit:https://f3tech.org/

About F3 Tech

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.