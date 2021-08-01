Tickets on Sale for Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s “Heroic Return” Season

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will make “A Heroic Return” to full orchestral performances in its 2021-2022 season, with all five subscription series concerts presented at venues in Delaware’s Cape Henlopen region as well as on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The Orchestra’s 24th season includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major (“Eroica”), as well as works by Brahms, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and more. It also marks the return of the Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition, which was suspended last season as the Orchestra reimagined its season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The monumental Third Symphony marked a turning point in musical history and in Beethoven’s career, with the music’s power and weight representing heroism,” said Maestro Julien Benichou. “The Mid-Atlantic Symphony and its musicians are honored to perform this masterpiece in memory of those we lost during the pandemic, and in tribute to the heroic medical professionals and first responders who supported us during a very difficult time.”

“We are indebted to Maestro Benichou and the MSO musicians for continuing to perform throughout the pandemic, even as other orchestras fell silent,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Board Chair Jeffrey Parker. “We look forward to again presenting full-orchestra programs and to making a full season of performance available at venues in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.”

In addition to the “Eroica” symphony, the season-opening concert includes Mussorgsky’s Overture to Khovanshchina and Ravel’sLa Tombeau de Couperin. The program will be performed on September 23 at Easton High School at 7:30 PM; at Cape Henlopen High School on September 25 at 7:30 PM; and at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on September 26 at 3 PM.

Vivaldi’s Oboe Concerto, with guest soloist Joshua Lauretig, and Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade highlight the season’s second concert, performed on November 11 at 7:30 PM at the Church of God in Easton, MD; on November 13 at 7:30 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach; and on November 14 at 3 PM at the Community Church in Ocean Pines, MD.

The popular Holiday Joy program features a selection of seasonal favorites with French soprano Norah Amsellem, who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Milan’s La Scala, London’s Royal Opera and Vienna State Opera, among others. The festive program will be presented on December 3 at 7 PM at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD; on December 4 at 7 PM at Cape Henlopen High School; and on December 5 at 3 PM at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.

The MSO’s non-subscription “Toast to the New Year” program features soprano Leah Hawkins, a recent alumna of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program at the Metropolitan Opera, who will perform operatic and popular favorites. The single performance will begin at 7 PM on December 31 at Christ Church in Easton, MD.

The winner of the second Loker Concerto Competition will perform at the MSO’s March concerts, which also include Saint-Saëns’ Concerto No. 2 for Cello, with guest soloist Dominique de Willencourt, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 2. The program will be presented on March 10, 2022 at the Church of God in Easton, MD at 7:30 PM; on March 12 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach at 3 PM; and on March 13 at the Community Church in Ocean Pines, MD at 3 PM.

Brahms’ uplifting Symphony No. 2 and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, with guest soloist Yao Guang Zhai, highlight the season finale, presented on April 22, 2022 at Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills, MD. The program will be repeated on April 23 at Cape Henlopen High School and on April 24 at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center. All three performances begin at 7 PM.

Subscriptions for the five regular season concerts are $195, with patrons free to choose from any of the three locations for each program. Individual tickets are $30, $45 or $50, depending upon the program and venue. Tickets for the New Year’s Eve program are $60 for general admission $85 for premium seating.

Tickets to view the New Year’s Eve and April 24 season finale concerts via livestream also are available for $15 each. The livestream viewing option, with replays available for 10 days following the performance, is included with subscription and individual ticket purchases.

To ensure the safety of its audience members and musicians, the Orchestra will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone entering venues.

For additional information or to order tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets also may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.